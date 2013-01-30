BRUSSELS, Jan 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 121.63 121.66 119.88 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.02 0.01 0.73 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.46 2.23 3.65 Health index 120.00 120.06 118.25 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fresh fruits, heating oil, alcoholic drinks, bread and cereals, social rents, medical and paramedical services and fire insurance. These rises were balanced out by falls in the price of clothing and shoes, holiday parks, natural gas, foreign holidays, motor fuel and fresh fruits. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here