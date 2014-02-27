BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2013 Jan 2014 Feb 2013
Index (base 2004=100) 100.66 100.50 99.69
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.16 0.14 0.32
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.97 1.14 1.19
Health index 100.75 100.60 99.58
NOTE 1 - The index was adjusted and rebased at the start of
2014.
NOTE 2 - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for electricity, restaurants/cafes, meat, natural gas,
cut flowers, rent and waste water treatment, while for
vegetables, mobile telephony and heating oil lower prices were
recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here