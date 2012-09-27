The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Thursday -
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 121.57 121.36 118.31
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.44 0.27
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.76 2.86 3.55
Health index 119.52 119.47 116.73
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for fuel,
fruits, newspapers and magazines, meat and fire insurance, while
lower prices were recorded for holiday vilages, foreign
holidays, fresh vegetables, natural gas, hotel rooms and
potatoes.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here