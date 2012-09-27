The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday - KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 121.57 121.36 118.31 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.44 0.27 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.76 2.86 3.55 Health index 119.52 119.47 116.73 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for fuel, fruits, newspapers and magazines, meat and fire insurance, while lower prices were recorded for holiday vilages, foreign holidays, fresh vegetables, natural gas, hotel rooms and potatoes. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here