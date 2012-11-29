BRUSSELS, Nov 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 121.65 121.79 118.96
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 0.18 0.40
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.26 2.79 3.85
Health index 119.95 119.87 117.40
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price falls were seen
for fuel products, holiday villages and fresh fruit, while rises
were seen mainly for electricity, meat and newspapers.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here