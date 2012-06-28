BRUSSELS, June 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.61 120.89 117.95 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.23 -0.03 0.31 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.26 2.81 3.67 Health index 119.00 119.03 116.43 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 3 economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of -0.1 percent with a range from -0.2 to 0.1 percent and an annualised rate of 2.4 percent, with a range from 2.29 to 2.6 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for foreign holidays, fresh fruits, holiday villages, while for fuels, heating oil, cut flowers, fresh vegetables and medications lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here (Reporting By Ben Deighton)