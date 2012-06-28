BRUSSELS, June 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES June 2012 May 2012 June 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 120.61 120.89 117.95
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.23 -0.03 0.31
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.26 2.81 3.67
Health index 119.00 119.03 116.43
FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 3 economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of -0.1 percent with a range from -0.2
to 0.1 percent and an annualised rate of 2.4 percent, with a
range from 2.29 to 2.6 percent.
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for
foreign holidays, fresh fruits, holiday villages, while for
fuels, heating oil, cut flowers, fresh vegetables and
medications lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)