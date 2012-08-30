The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Thursday:
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 121.36 120.83 117.99
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.44 0.18 -0.08
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.86 2.32 3.60
Health index 119.47 119.21 116.49
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for
petrol, diesel, heating oil, clothing restaurants and cafes,
while while for vegetables, electricity, and holiday villages
lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here