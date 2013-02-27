BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.02 121.63 120.59
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.32 -0.02 0.59
Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.19 1.46 3.66
Health index 120.27 120.00 118.97
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were
recorded mainly for cut flowers, fuels, foreign holidays, fresh
fruits, consumption in restaurants and cafes, meat, holiday
villages, breads and cereals and alcoholic drinks. Lower prices
were recorded for natural gas, electricity, clothing, fresh
vegetables and communications using mobile phones.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here