BRUSSELS, April 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Apr 2013 Mar 2013 Apr 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.14 122.19 120.93 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.04 0.14 0.07 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.00 1.11 3.18 Health index 120.49 120.50 118.99 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price falls were seen mainly for foreign holidays, fuels, mobile phone communications, cut flowers and non-alcoholic drinks, while higher prices were seen for fresh vegetables, potatoes, trips to holiday villages, electricity, fresh fruit, fish and private rents. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here