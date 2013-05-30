BRUSSELS, May 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES May, 2013 Apr 2013 May 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.32 122.14 120.89
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.15 -0.04 -0.03
Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.18 1.00 2.81
Health index 120.81 120.49 119.03
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fixed-line telephones, fresh fruits, foreign
holidays, potatoes, meat and cut flowers, while lower prices
were recorded for fuels, electricity, natural gas and fresh
vegetables.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here