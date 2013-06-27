Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
BRUSSELS, June 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.53 122.32 120.61 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.15 -0.23 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.59 1.18 2.26 Health index 121.01 120.81 119.00 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fish and foreign holidays, while for cut flowers lower prices were seen. It said the price of petroleum products barely changed between May and June, in contrast to last year when they fell. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
NEW YORK, April 10 Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" children's book series landed on a list of the 10 books Americans most often asked librarians to remove from shelves last year after he faced sex assault charges, according to a ranking released on Monday.