BRUSSELS, July 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES July 2013 June 2013 July 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.66 122.53 120.83
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.11 0.17 0.18
Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.51 1.59 2.32
Health index 121.06 121.01 119.21
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for holiday parks, motor fuel, hotel rooms, potatoes,
newspapers and restaurants and cafes, while for fresh fruit and
vegetables, foreign travel and city trips and cut flowers lower
prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here