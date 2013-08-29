BRUSSELS, Aug 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.58 122.66 121.36
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.07 0.11 0.44
Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.01 1.51 2.86
Health index 120.89 121.06 119.47
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price declines were seen
in the prices for vegetables, electricity, natural gas and cut
flowers, while rises were seen for alcoholic drinks, fuels,
clothing and car maintenance.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here