BRUSSELS, Aug 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.58 122.66 121.36 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.07 0.11 0.44 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.01 1.51 2.86 Health index 120.89 121.06 119.47 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price declines were seen in the prices for vegetables, electricity, natural gas and cut flowers, while rises were seen for alcoholic drinks, fuels, clothing and car maintenance. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here