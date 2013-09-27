BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.65 122.58 121.57
Mth/mth change (in pct) +0.06 -0.07 0.17
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.89 1.01 2.76
Health index 120.94 120.89 119.52
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fuel, fresh fruit and cut flowers while for holiday
parks, foreign travel and hotel rooms lower prices were
recorded.
DETAILS
