BRUSSELS, Oct 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.56 122.65 121.79
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.07 +0.06 +0.18
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.63 0.89 2.79
Health index 120.99 120.94 119.87
FORECAST - A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast an
annualised rate of 0.8 percent, with a range from 0.6 to 1.1
percent.
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for meat, restaurants and bars, clothes and dairy
products, while for fuel, potatoes and fresh vegetables and
heating oil lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here