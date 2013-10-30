BRUSSELS, Oct 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.56 122.65 121.79 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.07 +0.06 +0.18 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.63 0.89 2.79 Health index 120.99 120.94 119.87 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast an annualised rate of 0.8 percent, with a range from 0.6 to 1.1 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for meat, restaurants and bars, clothes and dairy products, while for fuel, potatoes and fresh vegetables and heating oil lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here