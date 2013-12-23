BRUSSELS, Dec 23 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.84 122.64 121.66 Mo/mo change (in pct) 0.16 0.07 0.01 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.97 0.81 2.23 Health index 121.27 121.12 120.06 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, fresh vegetables and foreign travel, while for fresh fruit and mobile phone calls lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here