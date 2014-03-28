BRUSSELS, March 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.

KEY FIGURES

CONSUMER PRICES Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2013

Index (base 2013=100) 100.72 100.66 99.83

Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.06 0.16 0.14

Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.89 0.97 1.11

Health index 100.79 100.75 99.77

FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a year-on-year CPI figure of 1.0 percent with a range from 0.9 to 1.1 percent.

NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for foreign travel, fresh fruit, restaurants and cafes, while for fresh vegetables, cut flowers and books lower prices were recorded.

DETAILS

For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here