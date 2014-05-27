BRUSSELS, May 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
It was the lowest annual inflation level since December
2009, when the figure was 0.26 percent.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES May 2014 Apr 2014 May 2013
Index (base 2013=100) 100.30 100.41 99.94
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 -0.31 0.15
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.36 0.62 1.18
Health index 100.29 100.44 100.03
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for refuse collection, meat and cut flowers, while for
vegetables, fruit, electricity, flight tickets and mobile
telephony lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here