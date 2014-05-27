BRUSSELS, May 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. It was the lowest annual inflation level since December 2009, when the figure was 0.26 percent. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2014 Apr 2014 May 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 100.30 100.41 99.94 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 -0.31 0.15 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.36 0.62 1.18 Health index 100.29 100.44 100.03 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for refuse collection, meat and cut flowers, while for vegetables, fruit, electricity, flight tickets and mobile telephony lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here