BRUSSELS, July 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES July 2014 June 2014 July 2013
Index (base 2013=100) 100.55 100.38 100.21
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.08 0.11
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.34 0.27 1.51
Health index 100.46 100.34 100.24
FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.2 percent and an annualised rate
of 0.3 percent.
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for airline tickets, vegetables, motor fuel, hotel rooms,
car insurance and electricity while for natural gas, fruit and
foreign travel lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here