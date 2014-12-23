BRUSSELS, Dec 23 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013
Index (base 2013=100) 99.98 100.09 100.36
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 -0.13 0.16
Yr/yr change (in pct) -0.38 -0.11 0.97
Health index 100.40 100.28 100.41
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price drops were seen
mainly for motor fuel and heating oil, while for airline tickets
and vegetables higher prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here