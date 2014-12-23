BRUSSELS, Dec 23 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 99.98 100.09 100.36 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 -0.13 0.16 Yr/yr change (in pct) -0.38 -0.11 0.97 Health index 100.40 100.28 100.41 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price drops were seen mainly for motor fuel and heating oil, while for airline tickets and vegetables higher prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here