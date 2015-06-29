BRUSSELS, June 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 101.01 100.86 100.38 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.15 0.16 0.08 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.63 0.56 0.27 Health index 101.33 101.16 100.34 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for electricity, fruit, hotels, natural gas and plane tickets, while for vegetables and cut flowers lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here