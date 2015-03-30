BRUSSELS, March 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES March 2015 Feb 2015 March 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 100.32 100.26 100.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.06 0.41 0.06 Yr/yr change (in pct) -0.40 -0.40 0.89 Health index 100.73 100.89 100.79 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fuel, natural gas, fruits, bread, cereals and electricity while foreign travel, vegetables and heating oil weighed on the index. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)