BRUSSELS, March 30 The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Monday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES March 2015 Feb 2015 March 2014
Index (base 2013=100) 100.32 100.26 100.72
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.06 0.41 0.06
Yr/yr change (in pct) -0.40 -0.40 0.89
Health index 100.73 100.89 100.79
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fuel, natural gas, fruits, bread, cereals and
electricity while foreign travel, vegetables and heating oil
weighed on the index.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)