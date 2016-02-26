BRUSSELS, Feb 26 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015 Index (base 2013=100) 101.65 101.59 100.26 Mth/mth change (in pct) +0.06 +0.11 +0.41 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.39 1.74 -0.40 Health index 102.53 102.42 100.89 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 1.3 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fish, restaurants and bars and holiday villages, while for motor fuel, heating oil and natural gas lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)