BRUSSELS, July 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES July 2016 June 2016 July 2015
Index (base 2013=100) 103.31 103.19 101.01
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.12 0.11 0.0
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.28 2.16 0.46
Health index 103.93 103.74 101.37
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for airline tickets, natural gas and telecom services,
while for fruit, foreign package travel and clothes lower prices
were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here