BRUSSELS, Aug 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015 Index (base 2013=100) 103.26 103.31 101.08 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.05 0.12 0.07 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.16 2.28 0.91 Health index 103.97 103.93 101.61 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for holiday villages and road taxes, while for motor fuel, dairy products lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here