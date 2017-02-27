BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2017 Jan 2017 Feb 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 104.67 104.28 101.65 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.37 0.71 0.06 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.97 2.65 1.39 Health index 105.06 104.65 102.53 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for vegetables, heating oil, natural gas and cut flowers, while for foreign package holidays lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here