The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Wednesday, showing inflation falling
below 3 percent for the first time since November 2010.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 120.89 120.93 117.59
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.03 0.07 0.33
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.81 3.18 3.35
Health index 119.03 118.81 115.98
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month rises were seen mainly
for potatoes, foreign travel, cut flowers, fresh fruit and
tobacco products, while for motor fuel, heating oil,
electricity, new cars and vacation parks lower prices were
recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here