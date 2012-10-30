BRUSSELS, Oct 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday - KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Oct 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 121.79 121.57 118.49 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.18 0.17 0.15 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.79 2.76 3.57 Health index 119.87 119.52 116.96 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 4 economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.1 percent with a range from 0.0 to 0.1 percent and an annualised rate of 2.6 percent, with a range from 2.5 to 2.7 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, bread and cereals, clothing and footwear and mobile telephone calls, while for motor fuel and hotel rooms lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here