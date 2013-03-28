BRUSSELS, March 28 The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Mar 2013 Feb 2013 Mar 2012
Index (base 2004=100) 122.19 122.02 120.85
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.14 0.32 0.22
Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.11 1.19 3.37
Health index 120.50 120.27 119.01
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for foreign travel, meat, fresh vegetables, restaurants
and cafes, while for cut flowers and motor fuel lower prices
were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here