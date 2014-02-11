Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Index (base 2004=100) 100.50 100.36 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.14 0.16 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.14 0.97 Health index 100.60 100.41 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for vegetables, rent, public health insurance and fire insurance, while for motor fuel, airline tickets, foreign travel and meat lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago