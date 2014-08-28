BRUSSELS, Aug 28 Belgian annual inflation fell
to its lowest level since November 2009 this month, with prices
of fruit and vegetables, motor fuel, natural gas and telecoms
dropping during the month.
The annual rate was 0.02 percent in August, its lowest
points since the -0.12 percent of November 2009. Excluding
energy products, inflation fell to 0.97 percent in August, the
lowest level since April 2010.
The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following
consumer price inflation data on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013
Index (base 2013=100) 100.17 100.55 100.15
Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.38 0.17 -0.07
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.02 0.34 1.01
Health index 100.12 100.46 100.10
FORECAST - A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.0 percent and an annualised rate
of 0.3 percent.
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh meat, while for fruit and vegetables, motor
fuel, airline tickets, natural gas and telcoms lower prices were
recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here