BRUSSELS, June 14 The Belgian government's
forecasting agency has raised its estimate for economic growth
this year and said Belgium's economy will again outperform the
euro zone average in 2013.
The Federal Plan Bureau, whose estimates are used by the
government to draft budgets, said on Thursday growth this year
would be 0.5 percent, compared with a previous forecast of just
0.1 percent, and for 2013 would be 1.3 percent.
Its forecasts for euro zone are for 0.3 percent contraction
this year and 0.7 percent growth next.
Belgium's economy, the sixth largest in the euro zone, is
among the most open in the world and a good sign of the economic
developments among euro zone peers, particularly among the
stronger 'core' members.
The Plan Bureau's raised forecasts come in the same week
that the central bank hiked its 2012 growth estimate to 0.6
percent from -0.1 percent, with 1.4 percent growth seen in 2013.
Both attribute the improvement to the surprise 0.3 percent
expansion of the economy in the first quarter, principally due
to exports.
The Plan Bureau said it believed that the economy would
stabilise in the second quarter and gradually improve in the
second half of this year.
The agency said it would review its figures in September
before the government sets out its budget for 2013.
While Belgium has long been among the euro zone's heavier
debtors, its burden has been relatively stable and its economy
has grown, unlike much of the euro zone's periphery nations
gripped by the debt crisis.
Belgian 10-year government debt yields hit euro era peaks of
near 6 percent at the end of 2011, but the formation of a
government after almost 18 months and its introduction of
measures to rein in the deficit have brought yields back down to
a little over 3 percent, close to euro era lows.