BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Belgian inflation turned
positive in October after registering a first year-on-year
decline since November 2009 in September.
The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following
consumer price inflation data on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES OCT 2014 SEP 2014 OCT 2013
Index (base 2013=100) 100.22 100.09 100.13
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.13 -0.08 -0.07
Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.09 -0.12 0.63
Health index 100.28 100.06 100.18
,
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for natural gas, fruit, electricity, airline tickets,
while for motor fuel, vegetables and hotels lower prices were
recorded.
DETAILS
