BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgium's business confidence
index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell to
-10.7 points in April from -9.6 in March.
BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
Manufacturing -12.4 -10.7 0.2
Construction -9.8 -12.1 0.2
Trade -14.4 -20.6 3.6
Business-related services -2.7 1.2 16.0
Overall -10.7 -9.6 2.8
NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator,
was below the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 13
economists for an improvement to -9.0.
DETAILS
For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at
www.nbb.be
BACKGROUND
The business confidence index is based on central bank
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.