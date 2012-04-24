BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell to -10.7 points in April from -9.6 in March. BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011 Manufacturing -12.4 -10.7 0.2 Construction -9.8 -12.1 0.2 Trade -14.4 -20.6 3.6 Business-related services -2.7 1.2 16.0 Overall -10.7 -9.6 2.8 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, was below the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 13 economists for an improvement to -9.0. DETAILS For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at www.nbb.be BACKGROUND The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.