Belgian business confidence fell for the fourth straight month
in June, the national bank said on Friday, as worsening
sentiment in manufacturing more than offset an improvement in
consutruction.
It fell to -13.2 points in June, a level not seen since
October 2009, from -11.2 points in May.
BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE June 2012 May 2012 June 2011
Manufacturing -15.8 -12.4 -4.4
Construction -12.1 -14.1 -0.9
Trade -11.7 -12.0 5.2
Business-related services -3.0 -2.7 10.4
Overall -13.2 -11.2 -1.1
NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator,
was below a Reuters poll of 13 economists which had produced a
median forecast of -12, with a range from -13.4 to -9.0.
DETAILS
For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at
www.nbb.be
BACKGROUND
The business confidence index is based on central bank
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.