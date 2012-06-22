Belgian business confidence fell for the fourth straight month in June, the national bank said on Friday, as worsening sentiment in manufacturing more than offset an improvement in consutruction. It fell to -13.2 points in June, a level not seen since October 2009, from -11.2 points in May. BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Manufacturing -15.8 -12.4 -4.4 Construction -12.1 -14.1 -0.9 Trade -11.7 -12.0 5.2 Business-related services -3.0 -2.7 10.4 Overall -13.2 -11.2 -1.1 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, was below a Reuters poll of 13 economists which had produced a median forecast of -12, with a range from -13.4 to -9.0. DETAILS For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at www.nbb.be BACKGROUND The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.