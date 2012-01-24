* Second straight monthly rise

* Slight gain in manufacturing, construction sentiment

* Retail/trade sector more pessimistic

* Economists say more a sign of stability than improvement (Adds details, background, economist comment)

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 Belgian business confidence rose for a second consecutive month in January and slightly more than expected, offering some further hope that the euro zone may be pulling clear of a slowdown.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, increased to -9.5 points in January, its highest level in four months, from -10.6 in December.

A Reuters survey of eight economists had produced a median forecast of -10.1, with a range from -11.0 to -7.5.

The main improvement was in business-related services. Sentiment in the construction and manufacturing sectors gained slightly, but it fell sharply for those in retail and trade.

The Belgian indicator comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index. That is seen rising for a third straight month, with a marginal improvement in the view of current conditions and a sharper increase in the expectations component.

Economists said the pick-up in business sentiment in Belgium was in line with improvements in other indicators, such as Germany's ZEW investor survey, which posted a record rise in January, and a surprise upturn in sentiment of euro zone service sector purchasing managers.

Peter Vanden Houte, economist at ING, said the overall level remained weak and it indicated Belgium could be set for a third quarter of contraction in the first three months of 2012.

Private consumption, a support over the past few years, was not looking strong, with the onset of austerity measures pushing down sentiment among households.

The building sector might also be stronger than normal for the time of year because of unusually mild weather.

"If I look at the total picture it's better than before, a bit on the back of the better-than-expected indicators that we saw for the whole of Europe, but I wouldn't be too upbeat too early," he said.

Steven Vanneste of BNP Paribas Fortis also highlighted the decline of retail trade sentiment and said that manufacturing expectations also appeared weak.

"I would rather say it is stabilising, but an improvement is still far away," he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield and Stephen Nisbet)