BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, declined for a second consecutive month in April, defying expectations for a rise, as business chiefs in manufacturing became more pessimistic.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -10.7 from -9.6 in March, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The figure was below the average expectation from a Reuters poll of 13 economists for a slight improvement to -9.0.

The more pessimistic view in Belgium contrasted with that in Europe's largest economy Germany, for which it supplies a large number of semi-finished goods.

Germany's influential Ifo business climate index unexpectedly rose for the sixth consecutive month in a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to outpace peers, data showed last week. .

For Belgium, manufacturing sentiment declined for the second month in a row. The mood in business-related services slipped after a gain in March.

However, sentiment in construction and trade improved for the first time in three and four months respectively.

Belgium's economy, the euro zone's sixth biggest and one of its most open, fell into recession in the second half of 2011, with quarter-on-quarter contractions of 0.1 percent in the both the third and fourth quarters. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)