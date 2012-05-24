BRUSSELS May 24 Belgium's business confidence
declined for a third consecutive month in May, exclusively
dragged down by weaker sentiment in the construction sector.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, fell to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in
April, the central bank said on Thursday.
That was broadly in line with a Reuters poll of 14
economists, who had produced a median forecast of -11.0, with a
range from -12.4 to -9.0.
Earlier on Thursday, Germany's closely watched Ifo business
climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, missing even the most conservative
forecasts.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)