* Index nears a three-year low

* Points to a fall in output in the second quarter (Adds background, economist comments)

BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgian business sentiment fell for the fourth consecutive month in June to a near three-year low, the central bank said on Friday, as the economic crisis meant manufacturers became more gloomy about demand and employment prospects.

The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -13.2 points, a level not seen since October 2009, from -11.2 points in May.

"The manufacturing sector is mostly exposed to the international situation," said BNP economist Steven Vanneste. "You see activity in every region in decline, I mean the United States, China and Germany, so of course this is hurting manufacturing most strongly."

The reading, which was below the -12 point average forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 economists, suggests that Belgium's output will fall in the second quarter.

"(It's) the third month of the second quarter, so in fact the leading indicator has decreased all along the second quarter of the year," said Philippe Ledent, an economist at ING.

"As it is a leading indicator of the GDP it is compatible with a negative growth quarter-on-quarter for the second quarter to the tune of, let's say, -0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter."

A contraction of Belgium's national output in the second quarter would reverse a surprise improvement in the first quarter, when Belgium had been thought to be in a recession.

Earlier on Friday, the Munich-based Ifo think tank said its closely watched business climate index fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Ron Askew)