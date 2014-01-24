* Jan business confidence rises to -5.6, from -6.4 in Dec

* Slightly below average economist forecast -5.3

* Manufacturing, trade leaders more upbeat

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose slightly in January as confidence among manufacturing and retail chiefs improved.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, increased to -5.6 in January from -6.4 in December, the central bank said on Friday. However, it fell short of the 28-month high of -4.3 from November.

A Reuters poll of 12 economists had produced an average forecast of -5.3, with a range from -3.0 to -6.4, following the December decline.

The Belgian number precedes the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, due on Monday. It is seen rising further after hitting an 18-month high in December.

Belgium, the euro zone's sixth-biggest economy and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region's most powerful economy, Germany, which has been more resilient than most of the rest of Europe.

Sentiment among Belgian businesses has recovered rapidly since slipping to a three-and-a-half year low in March.

The mood among Belgian consumers is also at similar highs, the corresponding index inching up in January to a level last reached in July 2011.

For businesses, manufacturing industry leaders gave a brighter assessment of order books and a revival of demand expectations.

For trade, respondents were more upbeat on expectations for employment, demand and their future orders.

Chiefs in construction and business-related services were less optimistic in the month. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Charlie Dunmore)