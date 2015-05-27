BRUSSELS May 27 Belgian business confidence rose by more than forecast to its best level in over a year in May, as managers in all economic sectors became more upbeat, the central Bank said on Wednesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -4.9 from -6.2 in April, beating even the most optimistic outlook in a Reuters poll of 11 economists which had produced a mean forecast of -6.0.

This was the best reading of the index since April 2014.

The mood among managers in the trade sector - which includes the sale of cars, shoes, food and other goods both for retail and wholesale - was the most improved.

Earlier this month, consumer sentiment in the euro zone's sixth-largest economy jumped to a four-year high.

The Belgian number comes five days after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which showed that German business morale deteriorated slightly though it remained at a high level overall. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)