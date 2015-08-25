BRUSSELS Aug 25 Confidence among Belgian business owners fell unexpectedly in August, as managers in the manufacturing and trade sectors became more downbeat about the economic outlook, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -5.1 points from -4.1 in July. A Reuters poll of seven economists had produced a median forecast of -3.5.

The sharpest deterioration in confidence was among managers in the manufacturing sector, who revised downward their demand forecasts, the central bank said.

In the trade sector, which includes both retailers and wholesalers, managers believed they would need to limit their staffing levels and cut down on orders.

The construction and business services sectors were more optimistic in August than in July.

The Belgian number comes a few hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which edged up in August to its strongest reading since May. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)