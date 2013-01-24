* Index slips to -13.2 from -11.8 (consensus forecast -11
* Manufacturing, construction sentiment slips
* Germany's Ifo, due on Friday, seen gaining
(Adds economist comment)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 Belgian business confidence
took an unexpected turn for the worse in January as the outlook
for the manufacturing industry fell sharply.
The business confidence index, seen as a leading indicator
and a bellwether for the euro zone, fell to -13.2 in January
from -11.8 in December, the central bank said on Thursday. In
November the index stood at -13.4.
A Reuters poll of 13 economists had pointed to a slight
improvement to -11.0, with forecasts ranging from -11.5 to -8.0.
The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched
German Ifo business climate index, which analysts expect to edge
up for a third straight month.
Economists said the Belgian figure was consistent with a
recessionary environment. Belgium's economy contracted by 0.5
percent in the second quarter of 2012 and was stagnant in the
third. A first estimate for the final quarter of last year will
be released on Jan. 30.
"The economy is stabilising at a low level. Falling
confidence in manufacturing is a bad sign, especially export
orders, which contrasts with what we see in Germany. It could be
a sign about the competitive position of Belgium," said Steven
Vanneste of BNP Paribas Fortis.
Hans Bevers of Petercam said Belgium's position was in line
with that of Europe as a whole, stabilising at a weak level
though calmer in the wake of the European Central Bank's pledge
to buy bonds to support any countries that request help.
"Fundamentally little has changed. Just think of
unemployment, which is still increasing. In the coming months
the economic situation will remain weak. As an open and
export-dependent economy, Belgium is part of this," he said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop and Ben
Deighton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)