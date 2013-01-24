* Index slips to -13.2 from -11.8 (consensus forecast -11

* Manufacturing, construction sentiment slips

* Germany's Ifo, due on Friday, seen gaining (Adds economist comment)

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 Belgian business confidence took an unexpected turn for the worse in January as the outlook for the manufacturing industry fell sharply.

The business confidence index, seen as a leading indicator and a bellwether for the euro zone, fell to -13.2 in January from -11.8 in December, the central bank said on Thursday. In November the index stood at -13.4.

A Reuters poll of 13 economists had pointed to a slight improvement to -11.0, with forecasts ranging from -11.5 to -8.0.

The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which analysts expect to edge up for a third straight month.

Economists said the Belgian figure was consistent with a recessionary environment. Belgium's economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2012 and was stagnant in the third. A first estimate for the final quarter of last year will be released on Jan. 30.

"The economy is stabilising at a low level. Falling confidence in manufacturing is a bad sign, especially export orders, which contrasts with what we see in Germany. It could be a sign about the competitive position of Belgium," said Steven Vanneste of BNP Paribas Fortis.

Hans Bevers of Petercam said Belgium's position was in line with that of Europe as a whole, stabilising at a weak level though calmer in the wake of the European Central Bank's pledge to buy bonds to support any countries that request help.

"Fundamentally little has changed. Just think of unemployment, which is still increasing. In the coming months the economic situation will remain weak. As an open and export-dependent economy, Belgium is part of this," he said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop and Ben Deighton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)