BRUSSELS Feb 22 Belgian business confidence
improved slightly to a 10-month high in February as
manufacturing chiefs gave an improved outlook for demand and
said stock levels were low.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, rose to -11.0 in Feb. from -13.2 in January.
A Reuters poll of 10 economists had produced a median
forecast of -12.1, with a range from -13.7 to -10.0.
The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched
German Ifo business climate index posted its strongest monthly
rise since July 2010.
The February improvement in Belgium reversed a surprise
decrease in January.
While the level in February is at its highest since April
2012, the index has been hovering in a relatively tight range
between -11.2 and -13.5 since them.
