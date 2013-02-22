BRUSSELS Feb 22 Belgian business confidence improved slightly to a 10-month high in February as manufacturing chiefs gave an improved outlook for demand and said stock levels were low.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -11.0 in Feb. from -13.2 in January.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had produced a median forecast of -12.1, with a range from -13.7 to -10.0.

The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index posted its strongest monthly rise since July 2010.

The February improvement in Belgium reversed a surprise decrease in January.

While the level in February is at its highest since April 2012, the index has been hovering in a relatively tight range between -11.2 and -13.5 since them. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)