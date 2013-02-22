* Belgian index -11.0 in Feb vs -13.2 in Jan
* Manufacturing improvement, trade/construction decline
* Level consistent with stabilisation rather than growth
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Belgian business confidence
improved slightly to a 10-month high in February, showing the
economy is stabilising after year-end contraction, but not
really profiting from a strong pick-up in Germany.
The Belgian index, a bellwether for the euro zone often
called the leading indicator, picked up as manufacturing chiefs
gave an improved outlook for demand and said stock levels were
low, although business leaders in construction and retail became
more pessimistic.
The business confidence index rose to -11.0 in Feb. from
-13.2 in January.
A Reuters poll of 10 economists had produced a median
forecast of -12.1, with a range from -13.7 to -10.0.
The February improvement in Belgium reversed a surprise
decrease in January. However, while the index
was at its highest since April 2012, it is only really at the
top of a relatively tight range of -11.0 to -13.5 since then.
The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched
German Ifo business climate index posted its strongest monthly
rise since July 2010.
Belgium's economy, the euro zone's sixth biggest and one of
its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to
the region's most powerful economy, Germany, where the economic
situation has been better than in the rest of Europe.
However, despite relative German resilience, Belgium failed
to register a single quarter of growth in 2012, its economy
contracting by 0.2 percent over the year.
Steven Vanneste, an economist at BNP Paribas, said the
business sentiment index showed that Belgium's economy had
improved little from the fourth quarter, when it shrank by 0.1
percent.
"We're still waiting for better figures to show that Belgium
has returned to growth," he said.
"The improvement will come, but the question is to what
extent. It should show an improvement before Germany. Now it is
totally dependent on German demand. There is also a question of
competitiveness."
Belgium's competitiveness has come under scrutiny by both
the central bank and the European Commission, both of which
released reports on Friday.
Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said that Belgium
had slipped even further behind Germany in terms of labour
costs, particularly due to high tax and social contributions.
