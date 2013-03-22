* Leading indicator drops to -15 from -11 in Feb
* Manufacturing sentiment at lowest since Sept 2009
* Demand outlook deteriorating across sectors
* Index implies Belgium still in recession
(Adds analyst comments, background)
BRUSSELS, March 22 Belgian business sentiment
fell to a three-and-a-half year low in March, indicating that
the country, a bellwether for the broader euro zone, is still
mired in recession.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, dropped to -15.0 in March from -11.0 in
February, the central bank said on Friday. It was the lowest
level since September 2009.
A Reuters poll had forecast a modest improvement to -10.5.
The Belgian data came hours after the closely watched German
Ifo business climate index, which fell in March after four
months of gains.
Belgium, the euro zone's sixth-biggest economy and one of
its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to
the region's most powerful economy, Germany, which has been more
resilient than most of the rest of Europe.
Luc Aben, economist at Van Lanschot Bankiers in Antwerp,
said Belgian business sentiment was in line with a European
trend, dampened by a lot of negative news about budget cuts.
"In a difficult economic situation it's important to look at
your cost level and Belgium has a problem here with high wage
costs," he said.
Bart Van Craeynest of Petercam in Brussels agreed that poor
Belgian sentiment followed weakness elsewhere.
"The Belgian economy has held up reasonably well during this
crisis, but things have steadily deteriorated over the course of
the year," he said, adding too that competitiveness was an issue
with wage and pension increases linked to inflation.
"We're stuck in recession. The only plus is that it's not a
very deep recession," he said, adding that he expected Belgium's
economy to shrink by 0.2 percent this year, the same as in 2012.
Sentiment in Belgium's volatile services sector fell
sharply, after two months of improvement. Retailers revised down
orders with suppliers and said the outlook for demand had
deteriorated further.
Sentiment among manufacturing chiefs dropped to its lowest
level since September 2009 due to a worsening demand outlook and
a more unfavourable assessment of stocks.
