BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian business confidence fell in December, as managers became more gloomy about the economic outlook in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the central Bank said on Friday.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -6.4 from -4.3 in November
The Belgian number comes two days after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which showed that German business morale rose to its highest level since April 2012.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million