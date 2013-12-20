BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian business confidence fell in December, as managers became more gloomy about the economic outlook in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the central Bank said on Friday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -6.4 from -4.3 in November

The Belgian number comes two days after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which showed that German business morale rose to its highest level since April 2012.

