BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian business confidence
fell in December, as managers became more gloomy about the
economic outlook in the manufacturing and construction sectors,
the central Bank said on Friday.
While managers in the manufacturing business became more
pessimistic about all aspects of their businesses, the
assessment of future demand took the biggest hit, the central
bank said.
A gloomy demand outlook also hit confidence in the
construction industry.
"It's a correction after the strong increase last month, but
in general it points to the economic activity in Belgium growing
by about 1 percent per year," said Steven Vanneste, economist at
BNP Paribas Fortis.
The overall outlook for managers in the commerce and
business-related services industries improved.
Overall, the business confidence index, often referred to as
the leading indicator, fell to -6.4 from -4.3 in November
The Belgian number comes two days after the closely watched
German Ifo business climate index, which showed that German
business morale rose to its highest level since April 2012.
