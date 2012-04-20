By Ben Deighton
| BRUSSELS, April 20
BRUSSELS, April 20 Belgium's biggest energy
provider said on Friday it would reduce its prices, giving
relief to stretched households in one of Europe's most expensive
countries for consumer goods and utilities.
Electrabel, a unit of France's GDF-Suez, said it
would cut electricity bills by an average 11 percent and gas
bills by 10 percent for customers paying fixed tariffs, bowing
to government pressure.
Electrabel has some 60 percent of the market. Belgian media
have said that it has lost thousands of customers in recent
weeks. Electrabel did not say how many customers had gone to
other providers.
Electrabel said the lower prices would cut the energy bill
for the average family by 200 euros ($260) per year.
General manager Sophie Dutordoir told a news conference that
Electrabel would not hike gas prices as planned this month for
customers with variable tariffs and would drop 50 euro fines on
customers who wanted to end their contracts.
"We have taken three concrete decisions which will allow us
to reduce the client's energy bill, a bill which weighs heavily
on a family budget," Dutordoir said.
Belgian inflation, at 3.4 percent last month, is well above
the euro zone average, with the cost of energy, telephony and
food far higher than in neighbouring countries.
The proposed gas price increase raised hackles because the
government had told energy companies to freeze prices from April
to the end of the year.
Electricity prices in Belgium are about 50 percent more than
in France where prices are heavily regulated, even though the
same two French utilities, GDF Suez and EDF, supply the
bulk of consumers in both markets.
Belgian consumers also typically pay more for groceries and
consumer goods than their neighbours.
Electrabel did not give details on how the measures would
affect its financial performance.
