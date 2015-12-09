(Adds official comment, further context)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Belgium's debt management office has
axed Deutsche Bank as a primary dealer for 2016 after conducting
a performance review of all its market-makers.
With the decision, Deutsche Bank becomes the second high
profile bank to drop out of a sovereign primary dealership this
year as the industry continues to grapple with the full impact
of new regulation on its business.
"Every year the Belgian debt agency evaluates existing
primary dealers on the basis of their performance in the current
year," said Anne Leclercq, director, treasury and capital
markets at the Belgian debt agency.
"Hereupon it suggested the Finance Minister not reappoint
Deutsche Bank as primary dealer for 2016 though they were a
candidate also for the coming year," she said.
Deutsche Bank joins Credit Suisse, which decided to exit all
its primary dealerships in Europe in response to a growing
burden of international regulation and is also not on Belgium's
primary dealer list for next year.
Deutsche Bank has undergone a dramatic restructuring in
recent weeks and carved its investment bank into a trading
division and a separate corporate and investment banking
business.
One banker covering public sector debt suggested that the
decision may have been made after the bank did not pull its
weight this year.
"I'd say they were kicked out for not buying the market
share in auctions, which is less a 'Credit Suisse change in
strategy' and more them making the decision not to spend with an
issuer that hasn't mandated them on a deal in years," he said.
According to IFR data, the last syndicated Belgium trade
Deutsche Bank had a role on was in April 2013.
The Belgian debt agency would not comment on the specific
reasons behind the decision.
"We evaluate primary dealers on different criteria, primary
markets, secondary markets, compliance in market-making, OLO
distribution, treasury certificates - it's a global and
extensive evaluation process," said Leclercq.
The main function of primary dealers is to buy bonds
directly from the government, typically via auctions, before
selling them on to the wider market.
The Belgian government expects primary dealers to enhance
the placing of OLOs, strips and treasury certificates, to ensure
the liquidity of these securities and to promote Belgian
sovereign debt.
But profitability in bond trading has fallen in recent years
due to increased regulation and a difficult market environment.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said that the development does
not reflect a lessening in the bank's commitment to the sector.
"Deutsche Bank is a primary dealer in the vast majority of
European government bond markets and has one of the highest
number of primary dealerships in the industry," he said.
"We remain committed to the asset class, will continue to
make markets in Belgian government bonds as well as those of
other European sovereigns, and continue to invest in our rates
platform."
