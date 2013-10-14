BRUSSELS Oct 14 Belgian anti-Islam campaigners
must remove all posters featuring the stilettos of luxury French
footwear designer Christian Louboutin after a court ruled in the
company's favour on Monday.
The poster promoted by the campaign group "Women against
Islamisation" showed the legs of Anke Van dermeersch, a former
Miss Belgium and now a lawmaker for the far-right Vlaams Belang
(Flemish Interest).
Beside the image of her wearing the shoes, a key showed what
it said was Islam's view of a woman, according to the length of
her skirt, from "sharia conform" at floor level to "whore" just
above the knee and "stoning" at the top of the thigh.
Louboutin said it had not authorised the use of its shoes in
the campaign and that their inclusion damaged its image.
The group must remove all its posters within 24 hours, the
court in Antwerp ruled.
Vlaams Belang's parliamentary leader Filip De Winter
promptly tweeted a revised poster showing the same woman lying
down, with seemingly identical shoes, except now with yellow
soles rather than Louboutin's famous red.
Yellow is the colour of Dutch-speaking Flanders, which
Vlaams Belang wants to split from Belgium.
Vlaams Belang has lost support since winning the votes of a
third of the electorate in Antwerp in municipal elections in
2006, partly due to the subsequent rise of the separatist but
not xenophobic N-VA.
In polls released on Friday, Vlaams Belang was backed by
around 10 percent of Flemish voters.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)